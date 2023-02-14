READING, Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of Reading house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Initial dispatches called for a structure fire with entrapment at a house in the 700 block of Franklin Street. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. and a second alarm was struck soon after.

Fire officials say four people were on the roof and needed to be rescued, and witnesses reported seeing people climbing out of windows before emergency crews arrived.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

No word at this time what started the fire.