SPRING TWP., Pa. -- The Helping Harvest Food Bank in Spring Township said it expects the number of food donations to decrease soon, as shortages and the cost of food remain high nationwide.
"As we're going to the store, we're seeing empty shelves," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest president.
He said that means grocery stores will have less product to donate to the Food Bank.
Worrall tells us he thinks that could start to have an impact as soon as next month.
"I think we're really talking about frozen meats," said Worrall.
This anticipation comes at a time when the need for assistance in the community remains high.
Worrall said the demand at the end of last year was not at 2020 levels, but it was still higher than pre-pandemic ones.
"I think that's because some of the pandemic era supports have faded off, but also it's inflation," said Worrall.
With inflation, people who already rely on their help need them more.
"It's kind of a double whammy for us, so our clients need more food from us right now because their dollar is not going as far in the store and the food that we have to purchase is more expensive for us as it is for everyone else," said Worrall.
Helping Harvest said it is looking for financial donors right now, as it strives to help families and food pantries in Berks and Schuylkill counties.