HAMBURG, Pa. — The Our Town Foundation's goal to develop a lot on State Street in downtown Hamburg to create more recreational opportunities for the community will now become a reality.
"We purchased the lot in 2015," said Deena Kershner, the foundation's executive director. "It went up for sale when the previous owner passed away. We purchased it for $60,000, using funding from proceeds from previous Taste of Hamburg-er festivals."
Now, a $200,000 state grant will allow the foundation to build a facility with a stage, pavilion, concession stand, storage space and a parking lot. The plan is for it to be the site of several community events, including future Taste of Hamburg-er festivals.
Hamburg Mayor George Holmes said the project wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of local legislators and the Our Town Foundation.
"Community organizations like Our Town end up becoming the lifeblood of the community," Holmes said. "All the aspirations, hopes and dreams of the community kind of get coalesced into an organization and provide some coordination."
The community tried for five years to get funding for the project, which was finally approved in June's budget.
"There's no doubt that this is a community that not only deserves the help, but will put the dollars to good use," said state Sen. David Argall, who represents the borough.
"It's a gorgeous community," said state Rep. Jerry Knowles, who also represents Hamburg, "and this project here will make it even better in terms of your community projects and in terms of what you do."
By the way, the 18th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival is scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free.