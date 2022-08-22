CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — The now-former head of a local EMS agency is in trouble with the law.

Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday the arrest of Jason S. McCully, the former chief of the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS, which provides ambulance service to parts of Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties.

McCully's arrest comes nearly three months after the discovery of a hidden camera inside the women's restroom at the agency's EMS station on Route 23 in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, on May 24, officials said. That camera, they added, had been concealed within a toiletry bag on the restroom sink.

Detectives said McCully acknowledged to the Caernarvon Township police that the bag was his.

The next day, the police turned the case over to the DA's office for further investigation. County detectives then obtained a search warrant for the camera.

That search, officials said, turned up several digital and video files of eight females, including two under the age of 18, in various stages of undress and nudity.

On June 15, detectives said they executed another warrant to search McCully's home on Main Street in Caernarvon Township.

One of the electronic devices they seized during that search — a cell phone — contained more photos of people using the women's restroom at the EMS station, including three additional females, officials said.

Detectives said they are continuing to analyze the other electronic devices that they seized from McCully's home.

In the meantime, McCully, 39, is facing a host of charges, including sexual abuse of children, sexual abuse of children-possession of child pornography, and invasion of privacy. He was taken into custody on Monday. Bail has not yet been set.

Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS posted a help-wanted notice on its website in July, pointing out that it's "under new leadership and looking forward to filling numerous positions."