READING, Pa. - Struggling EMS companies are looking for a lifeline from Harrisburg. They're watching a bill that would increase EMS reimbursements for some services. The bill faced a bit of a setback on Tuesday.
"This bill would have helped all of EMS in the state of Pennsylvania," says Chief Anthony Tucci, Western Berks Ambulance Association.
House Bill 2434 was postponed on Tuesday. The bill looks to raise rates and provide mileage for fuel.
"Fuel last year was half the cost. We can't charge a fuel surcharge," continued Tucci. "We are paying over $5 or $6 a gallon."
Fuel costs are up, and in some cases, patients aren't paying their EMS bills.
"Across Berks County, I'm going to say it's probably close to two million dollars that 13 EMS agencies have to eat each year," he continued.
Western Berks Ambulance Association are trying to send a message. "We are the Titanic. We are in the process of sinking," Tucci says. "There's not a lot of life boats left."
First responders across the state are hoping that lawmakers in Harrisburg hear their concerns and will do something about it.
"I know our state legislators are doing a great job trying to help us, but we need a good funding stream to keep emergency services a float."