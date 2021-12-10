READING, Pa. – Non-emergency medical patients being sent out of the county for care — it's something two emergency medical services pros say they've never seen before.
"We are seeing more patients going to the ER, and we're also seeing a staffing issue," said Anthony Tucci, CEO, Western Berks Ambulance Association. "We are seeing a staffing issue across the board."
That board is being bent under the pressure of COVID-19 and general health concerns, along with people using 911 for non-emergency issues and trips to the ER, leading to the major "divert status" that went into place Wednesday.
"It was a domino affect," Tucci said. "It started in central Pennsylvania, as you saw from the Geisinger systems, and just moved its way across the state."
All involved in saving lives don't want to see it happen again, but they're worried it might. Fewer calls came in for ER trips last year due to the concern over the virus and lockdowns. Now, things have changed.
"People are getting out and about and accidents are happening and everything else," Tucci said. "Our call volume is up."
What can you do to help the situation? Those in the EMS community recommend only using 911 for life-threatening emergencies, using a primary care doctor or urgent care, if possible, and getting your COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.
"There are a multitude of over avenues to take than simply calling 911 for the ambulance and going to the emergency room and sitting in a waiting room for 10, 14 hours," said Phil Salamone, public information officer for the Berks EMS COVID-19 task force.