CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — First responders who serve the Twin Valley area of Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties are going above and beyond the call of duty this holiday season.
Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS and the Caernarvon Township Police Department are collecting new, unwrapped toys and new and gently used winter coats for community members in need.
Donations can be dropped off at the Elverson EMS station on West Main Street (Route 23) in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, or at the Caernarvon Township police station at 3307 Main Street.
Also, the EMS station will host a drop-off event on Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon until 3 p.m. Those who donate will be treated to a complimentary cup of coffee from Twin Valley Coffee, which has locations in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, and in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.