WEST READING, Pa - Dealing with a major emergency from the palm of your hand.

"It's called EM Track. It's coming out for the state,” said Anthony Tucci, with Western Berks Ambulance Association.

Western Berks Ambulance officials say it can relay specific patient info to hospitals faster, in real time.

“It can be on every provider's phone. It allows you to dial into an incident with an organizational pin. You are able to scan the triage tag,” explained Tucci.

A new system being put in place, as EMS workers continue to process the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading that killed seven and injured 10.

“I think all of the staff is doing a great job recovering from that. We have resources like the Eastern PA Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team. We have the Task Force Ten 87,” said Tucci.

As EMS workers look back on this cataclysmic event, there aren't many they can recall that happened in such close proximity. Just minutes from a nearby hospital.

"It was instrumental in getting patients right off the scene and treated quickly,” Tucci said “The ambulances could turn around if there were more victims."

Anthony Tucci says due to the severity of injuries, having those nearby resources saved lives. As they get ready to implement the new app, another thing they said that shows the strength of local EMS?

"We had no loss of coverage in the entire county from all of our EMT providers,” Tucci said.