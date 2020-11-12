BERN TWP., Pa. - EnerSys, the Bern Township manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, said in its fiscal 2021 second quarter report that it ended the quarter with a renewed sense of optimism as its incoming order rate approached pre-pandemic levels.
As it did for many companies, COVID-19 adversely impacted revenue in the second quarter, but lower costs including commodity costs led to another quarter of strong cash flow. To offset the year-over-year reduction in revenue, EnerSys claimed it has taken multiple initiatives to flex operational expenses. These expenses decreased by nearly $13 million for the quarter from the prior year, and also improved as a percentage of sales.
Also, EnerSys said it has flexed manufacturing capacity to match demand, minimizing manufacturing inefficiency while benefiting from raw material cost reductions.
EnerSys generated $217 million of operating cash flows thus far in fiscal 2021.
Of its three lines of business, motive power, by far, was most affected by COVID-19, but the company said it is improving rapidly. The company has announced the restructuring of the motive power business in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) with the closure of its Hagen, Germany, manufacturing facility. EnerSys said it expects the restructuring will allow the company to save nearly $20 million per year, with an anticipated 3.5-year cash payback.
The energy systems business held up well, as telecommunications operators continue to expand their capacity and continue their 5G rollouts in a measured fashion. On the other hand, EnerSys said cable operators have been sluggish purchasers of power supplies, but have been very active in recent spectrum auctions, boding well for the future.
The specialty business has benefited from several new aftermarket transportation contracts and renewed demand from over-the-road truck manufacturers. Specialty's defense unit also won several large multi-year development contracts for batteries on guided munitions again this quarter.
"This second quarter closes out a trying first half of our fiscal year 2021," said David M. Shaffer, EnerSys' president and CEO. "We have weathered significant headwinds while remaining focused on our strategy and execution. We now have the confidence to resume providing guidance for our upcoming fiscal quarter and we expect to achieve as-adjusted earnings of between $1.17 to $1.23 per share in our third fiscal quarter."
Shaffer continued: "Our new products and other strategic initiatives will soon become significant sources of additional profitability in addition to improved market conditions. We have strengthened measures to protect ourselves against COVID-19, implementing enhanced health and safety protocols at our facilities around the world. Our employees have responded very well to these challenges."
Operating results
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $708.4 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year second quarter net sales of $762.1 million and remained relatively flat sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 net sales of $704.9 million. The decrease from the prior year quarter was the result of an 11% decrease in organic volume and a 1% decrease in pricing, partially offset by a 4% increase from the NorthStar acquisition and a 1% increase in foreign currency translation impact.
The sequential flatness was the result of a combined 2% decrease in organic volume and pricing offset by a 2% increase in foreign currency translation impact.
Net sales for the energy systems business, which includes energy solutions related to telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, and other power applications, were $340.8 million for the second quarter, down $2.1 million from fiscal 2020 second quarter sales of $342.9 million. Adjusted operating earnings increased 1.8% in the quarter to $30.1 million from $29.6 million the prior year.
Motive power, which includes power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment, was the black sheep of the quarter. Net sales dropped 21.3%, from $335.3 million in fiscal 2020 to $263.8 this year. Adjusted operating earnings were $24.2 million, a 30.9% drop from $35.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
The specialty business unit, which includes energy solutions for transportation, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and other tactical vehicles, sparkled in the quarter. Sales grew 23.8% from $83.9 million in fiscal 2020 to $103.8 this fiscal year. Adjusted operating earnings increased to $11.9 million from $10.3 million, an increase of 15.2%.
Overall, net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $35.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $62.7 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, which included a favorable highlighted net of tax impact of $10.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, were $1.00. These earnings compare to the prior year second quarter adjusted net earnings of $1.23 per diluted share.
EnerSys' board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 31, 2020, to holders of record as of Dec. 18, 2020.