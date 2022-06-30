EnerSys world headquarters on Route 183 in Bern Township
69 News

READING, Pa. - EnerSys’ board of directors has approved a plan to close its facility in Ooltewah, Tennessee, which focused on manufacturing flooded motive power batteries for forklifts.

EnerSys, based in Reading, announced the restructuring plan Wednesday.

In connection with the plan, which is estimated to be substantially complete in calendar 2023, EnerSys plans to sell the land and buildings and possibly the plant and equipment to other parties.

EnerSys said it expects to cut 165 employees through the plan.

EnerSys said management determined that future demand for traditional motive power flooded cells will decrease as customers transition to maintenance-free batteries using lithium and Thin Plate Pure Lead.

The company said that as a result of the closure, it expects to eliminate nearly $8 million of costs per year. Production of products being manufactured in Ooltewah, Tennessee, will be moved to other EnerSys facilities in North America.

EnerSys expects to incur an $18.5 million pre-tax charge under the restructuring plan when it’s completed, the majority of which is expected to be recorded in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Of that, $9.3 million is expected to be a non-cash charge from asset and inventory write-offs. Cash charges of $9.2 million include key employee retention, clean up and equipment decommissioning, along with contractual releases and legal expenses.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you