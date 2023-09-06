EPA proposing area surrounding Exide facility for Superfund site

LAURELDALE, Pa. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to add the area surrounding the former Exide Technologies facility in Laureldale to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) on September 7.

The NPL is the list of U.S. hazardous waste sites eligible for cleanup.

"Adding sites to the National Priorities List is the best and quickest way to bring the necessary attention and resources to these areas,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “With each new site added, we continue to invest in the America we all deserve, one with clean soil, air, and water.”

Emissions from lead-acid battery manufacturing and recycling deposited lead and other contaminants in the surrounding area.

Following Exide Technologies’ 2020 bankruptcy, the EPA removed hazardous substances remaining at the facility to mitigate immediate public health threats.

EPA officials say the agency expanded its work in 2022 to include decontamination of additional process equipment, containers and other highly contaminated areas.

Because contamination from the former Exide facility also impacted surrounding residential and commercial properties, the site qualifies for the Superfund NPL so that the contamination can be further assessed and remediated.

Because contamination from the former Exide facility also impacted surrounding residential and commercial properties, the site qualifies for the Superfund NPL so that the contamination can be further assessed and remediated.

The proposed NPL site does not include the Exide facility itself.

Upon completion of the public comment period, the EPA will determine whether to officially list the site to the NPL.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov/superfund/exide-laureldale