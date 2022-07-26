MUHLENBERG TWP - The Environmental Protection Agency is taking over the cleanup of the old Exide Technologies plant in Muhlenberg Township.

The building has been a symbol of pride for the township and Laureldale since the 1930s, but today it's become a potential threat.

"Lead is the primary contaminant of concern here," said Chris Guzzetti, the on-site coordinator for the EPA.

Guzzetti works for the EPA's Superfund (https://www.epa.gov/superfund) program, which took control of the cleanup last month.

"A lot of times, Superfund gets called in when a company goes bankrupt," said Guzzetti.

Guzzetti said workers on-site are trying to remove lead contamination from the ventilation shafts of the old buildings.

The EPA even provided pictures of that contamination on its website (https://response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=14994). The pictures show the lead dust crusted onto pipes and vents. Guzzetti said it could become a real problem if a strong storm blows through.

"It could disperse that contaminant that's inside of them to the surrounding community," said Guzzetti.

That's why Guzzetti said they're doing decontamination.

"It involves just removing any filters that are in the baghouses, and then we do, we have a large trailer-mounted HEPA Vacuum, so vacuum all the loose lead dust and debris out," said Guzzetti.

Guzzetti said that work has already cost $4.5 million, and could cost more than $15 million before it's done, but we spoke with Joseph Joclyn, who lives across the street from the building. He said it's worth it to protect the community.

"We would appreciate it if they clean it up, because people live here. It's not only me, there's another house here. We've got neighbors," said Joclyn.

Guzzetti said his group will likely be on-site for another eight to ten months, but it could get put on the EPA's national project list for more extensive work.

"If it gets listed on the NPL, then yes that work could take years," said Guzzetti.