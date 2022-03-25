EPHRATA, Pa. - "We've been very devastated by this war, have taken it very personally."
War is breaking hearts all over the world, from Ukraine, to right here southeastern Pennsylvania.
"I personally couldn't eat or sleep for a few days for sure."
Konstantin Reznik is a missions pastor at Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata, a church made up of more than 300 people, many of whom are immigrants from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. After the U.S. government announced it will start accepting up to 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees, the church is hoping to take in some of them.
"At this point it sounds like it's just going to be for family connections here in the states," said Reznik, "We're still trying to process what that means, but we'd love to receive refugees."
Church officials say several local businesses have already reached out to them saying if they do accept refugees, they can offer them jobs and even housing.
Meanwhile, the church has already raised more than half a million dollars for Ukraine, and volunteers are preparing for a food and baking fundraiser on Saturday at 1.
"We're actually preparing to send containers to Ukraine through Romania and Poland," said associate pastor Vladimir Teleguz, noting that the church is seeking donations of non-perishable food, clothing and first aid kits. "It doesn't matter what's your nationality, we serve the same God, and of course we want to help all those people over there."