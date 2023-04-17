SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Ephrata man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road in South Heidelberg Township Friday.

Authorities say 63-year-old Kenneth Bollinger was travelling south on Fritztown Road when a vehicle attempted to pass him.

At the same time the vehicle was passing, he lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road, according to witnesses.

Bollinger was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle's driver waited at the scene until police arrived.

Police say this is still an open investigation. The slight turn of the road and the motorcyclist's speed could have been contributing factors.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the South Heidelberg Police Department.