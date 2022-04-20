EPHRATA, Pa. - Police in Lancaster County are asking for help finding two men accused of manipulating skill machines inside of the Ephrata Food Mart, stealing thousands of dollars.
The Ephrata Police Department report the theft from the skill machines located within the Ephrata Food Mart convenience store happened on April 9 and April 11.
Authorities say the suspects were manipulating the machines, possibly with a key or device to increase their stolen earnings to approximately $17,000.
The suspects were seen fleeing in a Toyota Camry and white Honda sedan.
One of the suspects is described as a black man with facial hair, wearing rings on his right middle finger and right pinky finger, and wearing glasses at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.