BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - "At the beginning I prayed that it would. Part of me thought it wouldn't happen. But it did. Very exciting,” said Jane Goetz with Friends of Epler Schoolhouse.

The project has been a years-long, major undertaking for those looking to keep history alive.

"I have to say it's a dream come true. So many people in the friends and so many outside of the friends have made this possible. It's such a celebration,” Goetz said.

It's a journey that saw the school avoid the wrecking ball, money issues, and almost getting lost in a global pandemic, to now being on the brink of new life to continue to tell its story.

"One of the ladies, her mom came to the school for 8 years and she found a picture that was donated from someone recently and her mom was in that picture,” Goetz said.

It's really been a group effort all along and now as they enter these final stages, all the things you see inside are donated by people in the community.

"Everybody is so generous. They're donating pieces of history. They're donating desks, books, all the things on the shelves are from the time period the school was open in 1847,” Goetz said.

Saturday's event at 1 is open to the public and will feature guest speakers, as well as the announcement of a special partnership with the Schuylkill Valley School District to continue to educate the community.

Even leading up to this official reopening, the place has already received a lot of attention.

"Last year we had over a thousand people visit the school when we were remodeling. This year we've had almost 400 visitors on the weekend and we've had field trips with children. We've have over 400 children in here,” Goetz said.