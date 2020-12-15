WEST READING, Pa. - Medical professionals at Reading Hospital said they see some similar cases with patients during a snowstorm that can lead to serious health risks.
"Snowblowers, snow blades, we see people having accidents with them," said Dr. Brian Lahmann, the chair of emergency medicine at Reading Hospital. "So, what I would encourage people to do is follow the instruction manuals."
Some may still lean a little more old school in their snow removal approach, and it can lead to a hospital trip, especially for older folks.
"People who over-exert themselves," Lahmann said, "meaning they are out, they're not conditioned and they start shoveling snow and they have chest pain."
Doctors said it's also important to consider how long you may be out in the snow on your property or visiting a loved one. Make sure you're pulling the right stuff out of your closet.
"People can get hypothermic. They can get frost bite, and so please, please dress appropriately when going outside in the cold weather," Lahmann said. "That means gloves for your hands, appropriate jackets and coats."
With many older and other high-risk people already mostly cooped up inside during the pandemic, officials said a phone call can mean a lot.
"Please check on them," Lahmann said. "Make sure that they're OK. Make sure they have enough food and supplies to last maybe a winter snowstorm, that could keep them inside for several days."