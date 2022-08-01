READING, Pa. — For the first time in 16 years, Berks County will have a new person in charge of its district court system.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has appointed Julia E. Bagnoni to serve as the county's district court administrator, President Judge Thomas G. Parisi announced Monday.

Bagnoni will assume the position on Aug. 15. She will replace Stephen A. Weber, who is retiring after a 46-year career with the county. Prior to his job as district court administrator, Weber worked for 30 years with the county's adult probation/parole office.

Bagnoni has worked for the past eight years as the deputy court administrator for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Penn State and a juris doctorate from the Quinnipiac University School of Law.

The Berks County District Court system consists of a central arraignment court and 17 district courts.