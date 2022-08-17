ROBESON TWP., Pa. — It takes at least 16 hours of classroom training and several more hours of behind-the-wheel training to become a school bus driver, but those who do it said it's a rewarding career.

"It's really a joy to drive around the future generations of our area," said Preston Eshelman, operations manager for Eshelman Transportation in Robeson Township.

The company transports students in four of the county's 18 public school districts — Twin Valley, Schuylkill Valley, Kutztown and Hamburg.

"We went through last year, and that was extremely difficult," Eshelman said of a school bus driver shortage. "We managed to get through and get everybody to and from school."

Eshelman, like so many other school bus companies across the country, has been impacted by the driver shortage, but now, it's taking steps to try and alleviate that issue.

"We're combating the issue head on with training and promoting what it's like to drive a school bus," Eshelman said. "It took us a couple years to get it worked out, to get a state certification to do the third party. We can give you a CDL license here."

Eshelman Transportation has a school bus driver instructor coordinator and certified instructors who go through training. The company provides classroom training and can even do commercial driver's license (CDL) tests on site.

Eshelman said the goals are to make a dent in the driver shortage in Berks and to make sure all the kids get to and from school safely.

"We do third-party CDL testing for other companies as well. You can come here and take a third-party test from other school bus companies," said Eshelman. "You know, we're all in this together."