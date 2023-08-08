WYOMISSING, Pa. - ESPN announced Tuesday that's it's teaming up with Berks County-based Penn Entertainment on a new sportsbook.

Penn Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed to operate. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website and mobile website.

The new venture will become ESPN’s exclusive sportsbook, and Penn Entertainment will receive odds attribution, promotional services inclusive of digital product integrations, traditional media and ESPN talent access.

“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN. Penn Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN BET.”

In recent years, ESPN has increased multi-platform sports betting content, adding digital programming, radio segments and editorial coverage from talent.

“This agreement with ESPN and collaboration on ESPN BET allows us to take another step forward as an industry leader," said Jay Snowden, chief executive officer and president of Penn Entertainment. "Together, we can utilize each other’s strengths to create the type of experience that existing and new bettors will expect from both companies, and we can’t wait to get started.”