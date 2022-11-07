ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County-based Essig Plumbing & Heating is now part of a service group that is backed by private equity funds. That means two big-city investors see opportunity in the 84-year-old business, which is headquartered near Leesport.

Terms of the transaction with P1 Service Group were not disclosed in a joint statement. P1 said on its website under a tab marked "acquisitions" that it looks for businesses that have $10 million to $100 million in annual revenue. The Essig deal extends P1's reach from the midwestern U.S. into the mid-Atlantic.

The agreement with Essig means the third-generation family run business will continue to serve Berks and Lehigh counties, according to the statement. Essig's office is at 448 Snyder Rd. in Ontelaunee Township.

P1 is backed by two investment groups: River Sea Network in New York City and The Edgewater Funds of Chicago.

River Sea invests in, among other things, the residential heating and air conditioning industry. It provides capital and advice.

Edgewater has made more than $3 billion in capital commitments since 2001. It works with management to help businesses expand, using its money and experience.

"Edgewater's investment approach focuses on funding high-quality middle-market companies where we can add substantial value through our capital, our experience and our broad network," according to the fund's website.

Steve Essig, president of the plumbing and heating company, said he was looking for an organization that would help his company grow and support his team.

"I was not looking to be acquired, I was looking for a true partner and I found that in P1 Service Group," Essig said in the joint statement.

Private equity is a source of investment capital that is provided by wealthy individuals and firms that buy stakes or controlling interests in companies. In some cases, private equity funds buy publicly traded companies, take them private and restructure them for future sale.