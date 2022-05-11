TEMPLE, Pa - An event in Berks County aims to find foster parents during National Foster Care Awareness Month.
KidsPeace Foster Care in Reading will hold its first “FOSTER HOPE FESTIVAL” on Saturday, May 21st.
The event will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the fields behind the KidsPeace Berks campus facility at 704 Hay Road in Temple.
Organizers say The FOSTER HOPE FESTIVAL is intended to educate the community about foster care and to encourage interested families to consider becoming foster parents with KidsPeace.
During the festival, active KidsPeace foster parents will share their foster care experiences and answer questions.
The event is free and open to the public.