READING, Pa. - A fundraiser in Berks County helped a local organization working to bring an end to homelessness.
Hannah's Hope Ministries hosted its annual Ladies High Tea at the Sterling Guest Hotel mansion in Reading.
Money raised Sunday will help further the ministry's service to homeless women and their children.
The organization serves six families at a time. The ministry provides resources like job and life skills training, budgeting classes and therapy until the women are ready to go out on their own.
"Our goal is to get every mom independent, on her own, working and doing her own, building her own life without these necessary resources from government, but in the beginning they might need them," said Karen Marsdale, acting director of Hannah's Hope Ministries.
The organization says its ultimate goal is to end what it calls the "cycle of homelessness."