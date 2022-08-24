READING, Pa. — Families in Reading had the chance to stock up on supplies ahead of the new school year.

A back-to-school resource fair was held on Penn Street in center city on Wednesday.

State Rep. Manny Guzman and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said the resource fair was about community and to promote unity.

They gave away about 500 backpacks, fresh food bags from Helping Harvest, and even free haircuts provided by Reading Barber Institute.

Many local businesses, organizations and colleges contributed to the event.

"We got many organizations that immediately said what do you need... so some of them brought food distribution, some of them brought supplies, school supplies," Moran said.

Organizers said it's important to provide a little bit of help and relief to families, even those outside of the district.

Classes in the Reading School District are set to begin Monday.