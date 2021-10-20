MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — With the new school year in Berks County now well underway, state and local officials are highlighting the need for drivers and pedestrians to obey laws aimed at keeping students safe.
Representatives of the Highway Safety Network, the Muhlenberg Township Police Department, the Berks County Intermediate Unit, and PennDOT gathered Wednesday morning in front of the Goodwill Fire Company in Hyde Park.
The media event was part of "Operation Safe Stop," a public awareness and enforcement effort that aims to educate drivers that passing a stopped school bus while children are getting on or getting off is both dangerous and illegal.
"Considering the amount of school bus stops that we have, it's, I'd say, it's very problematic when cars are not stopping for school buses," said Muhlenberg police Sgt. Andrew Swoyer. "As far as parents, don't put yourself in any form of danger by walking out into the street to try to stop traffic or control traffic yourself."
The penalty for a driver's first offense is a $250 fine, five points on the driving record, and a 60-day suspension of the driver's license.
Officials said ignorance of the law is no excuse for not obeying it.
"A lot of times, you'll get cars passing in the opposite direction," Swoyer said. "They may say that they didn't know they had to stop because it wasn't that lane, but you have to stop, even if you're going the opposite direction."
The event happened a few hours before Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he signed a school bus safety bill into law. The measure extends for another two years the temporary regulations for the school bus stop-arm camera enforcement program.
The officials in Muhlenberg Township also addressed pedestrian safety laws and the need to play it safe when walking alongside or across a street, especially some of the busier ones in the township.
"We've had, I believe, eight fatalities over the last five or six years," Swoyer said. "A lot of that [we] attribute to pedestrian crossing."
Swoyer said one fatal pedestrian accident resulted in a dedicated pedestrian crossing being installed in the 4800 block of the Fifth Street Highway.