BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Veterans from all eras and those who gathered to thank them for their service congregated at City Park in Reading for a rainy-day ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of the military.

"On Memorial Day we remember the veterans that paid that ultimate sacrifice and today we remember veterans that have served," says Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. "We remember you."

Speakers talked about the Purple Heart being the oldest American military award and dedicated a Purple Heart monument and trail here at home.

"Being awarded the Purple Heart medal is known to be an unforgettable experience supported with the history, tradition and the remembrances of the sacrifices of our country on which the medal is based," says Dale Derr, veteran and former executive director of the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs.

In other parts of the county veterans gathered to walk, talk, and visit. Some took part in a service and a six-and-a-half mile walk in the Wernersville area.

"You get to hear all the stories especially if there's a few guys still around us from WWII," says Scott Kramer, an air force veteran. "To hear their stories and what they went through, it kind of gives you perspective."

"There's a camaraderie, there's a brotherhood amongst all of us that we all combine for this reason," says Tim Fehr, an army veteran. "We do this walk, in remembrance of those that didn't come back."