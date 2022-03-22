Santander Arena in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. -- The Santander Arena and Performing Arts center in Reading is expected to bring a huge crowd to downtown Reading.

A release said the center is expected to have 8,000 people in the downtown area Thursday night for events at Santander.

It will welcome Nate Bargatze on the Raincheck store, which is completely sold out, the release said. The Arena will also host Marc Anthony for a record setting third time, with over 5,000 fans in attendance.

Fans are urged to arrive early to beat traffic into the city and to plan ahead for parking by using the resources provided by the Reading Parking Authority. Additionally, fans are also urged to be sure to check the Santander Arena website for current policies for the two downtown venues including clear bag policy details, cashless payment set up and other information.

Neither of these shows require proof of vaccination for entry or for fans to wear masks during the events.

