READING, Pa. — The one-time head of an EMS agency that serves Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties is now in more trouble with the law.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that it has filed 31 additional charges against Jason S. McCully, the former chief of the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS.

McCully was initially arrested in August, nearly three months after a hidden camera was found inside the women's restroom at the agency's EMS station on Route 23 in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, according to detectives with the DA's office.

The camera, the detectives said, captured images of eight females, including two under the age of 18, in various stages of undress and nudity. More images, including those of three additional females, were later found on electronic devices at McCully's home, they said.

Since then, detectives said their investigation determined that McCully had also set up a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home on Main Street in Morgantown. That camera, they said, also recorded images of females in various stages of undress.

As of a result of the new information, the district attorney filed additional felony charges of criminal attempt - sexual abuse of children; criminal attempt - sexual abuse of children - possession of child pornography; interception/disclosure of wire/electronic/oral communication; and possession of device for intercepting communications. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy.

McCully, 39, is already in the Berks County Jail on the 121 criminal charges that were filed against him in August. They include multiple counts of child pornography. His bail is set at $250,000.