EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave.

The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be parking, lighting, safety and landscaping."

Tom Bashore, senior construction manager for the project, asked if he should start the bidding process for construction.

Rogosky replied, "You'll probably be OK, but you bid at your own risk."

PennDOT said in September that the new center will meet federal requirements to issue over-the-counter Real ID products. It also said the Exeter location will be 17,000 square feet, whereas the existing location in Cumru Township is 5,600 square feet.

PennDOT said previously that it is also planning for more customer service counters, increased parking and expanded skills testing.

Adult day care

Also, a preliminary/final plan for Apis Services offices was approved Monday night, to be sent to the township supervisors for approval.

Apis, a subsidiary of Supportive Concepts for Families Inc., plans to operate an adult day care in a former office building on property adjacent to what used to be the Promenade at Exeter Plaza, which is now vacant property owned by the township.

Other news

Also during Monday night's meeting, planners voted to allow a newly proposed Starbucks to a preliminary/final plan. The new shop would be at the site of the former First Priority Bank located in the Exeter Commons shopping mall on Perkiomen Avenue.

The planning commission also approved moving the request to the zoning hearing board for a variance on the lot size of a proposed building on Painted Sky Road.