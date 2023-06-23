EXETER TWP., Pa. - An Exeter Township High School alum is making a big name for himself.

He's known as Peters Pasta on TikTok, where he has nearly five million followers, and he's using that social media fame to help feed the homeless.

"It's still crazy that it has gotten as big as it has," said Peters while speaking with 69 News about his newly found internet fame.

Peters is making pasta and making a difference.

"Just the fact that I was able to feed, literally thousands of people," said Peters about his latest TikTok video.

The Exeter Township High School alum, now based in Pittsburgh, has been a chef for years, but only recently started making videos online. His following on TikTok skyrocketed with a series of videos where the star is an egg yolk.

"It really started out of boredom, I was like looking in my fridge and I only had a dozen eggs in the fridge at the time, and thought let's make a batch of pasta," continued Peters.

The catch: Every time he makes a new batch, the ingredients increased.

"This is day 14 of making a batch of pasta dough, but the egg yolks double every time," described Peters in the TikTok video while speaking to his followers.

The series was gaining attention, and one viewer in particular joined the effort, making it possible for Ryan to make a batch of pasta using 10,000 eggs in total.

"Doing a collaboration with him is every creator's dream," said Peters while speaking about one famous Youtuber.

He's taking about someone you may know as Youtuber Mr. Beast.

"Before this 10,000 batch, when I did 4,000, I was like 'Alright, I'm done, there's no way I can do another one unless Mr. Beast reaches out…' And then sure enough, like two days after I said that his team reached out," said Peters.

The collaboration is paying off, with the TikTok video getting more than 36 million views so far. The pasta, thanks to plenty of donations, helped feed about 2,500 people.

"Not only cooking the food, but being the one serving the food to someone that may not know where their meal is going to come from that evening," Peters continued to say in the interview with 69 News.

Now his supportive fans are all asking the same thing. Will the Berks County native attempt to feed the homeless with a pasta made from 20,000 eggs?

"That's the million-dollar question right now," he replied.

No matter the answer, rest assured Ryan, Berks County will be watching.

https://www.tiktok.com/@peterspasta?lang=en