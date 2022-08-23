EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events.

After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.

The vote was 4-1, with supervisor David Hughes opposing.

RHM will not be involved golf operations except where there are golf events that offer food and beverage.

Also, the township will continue to operate the golf course Snack Shack.

RHM will not manage or otherwise operate the existing first floor restaurant except to the extent that it can be used as an event space for special and community events.

Exeter retains the right to have another management entity operate the first- floor restaurant location except that Exeter shall first offer RHM the right to operate the restaurant prior to offering it to any other entity and RHM shall accept or decline the option to operate the restaurant within a reasonable period of time.

RHM presentation

Before the vote, the supervisors heard a presentation from Dan Hoch, director of business development for DoubleTree by Hilton Reading. Hoch emphasized the trust that Reading Hospitality has built in the Berks community through its late founder, Albert Boscov, and its current president, Craig Poole, who was in attendance Monday.

“The projections on the spreadsheets,” Hoch said, “represent an educated guess based on decades of experience in the catering and restaurant industry and an intimate understanding of similarly situated facilities in the region. They are not a guarantee of future revenue.”

He pointed to RHM’s proven track record of management success through creating exceptional guest experiences and a strong commitment to moving a community forward.

Hoch said his group believes in the value of offering a variety of revenue experiences to both private rental clients and the community to capture the most revenue possible for Exeter Township. The highest revenue from the property, he noted, will be produced by weddings. Community events designed to engage Exeter Township residents will also offer a fun and unique experience on the RCC property.

“Through continued community exposure and good will,” Hoch said,” we believe opening the restaurant will be valuable to increasing the number of events and the amount of revenue from special event and community events at the RCC. Once fully operational, we project that the restaurant has the potential to produce an additional $2,000,000 or more yearly in gross revenue.”

Hoch stated that RHM prefers a Percentage of Sales revenue sharing model as opposed to a Facility Fee based model. Under the Percentage of Sales model, he said, Exeter Township receives 25% of the revenue from all events executed by Reading Hospitality at the Country Club. For special events, clients are charged on a price per person basis, a price that is set by RHM to consider both the catering cost and that the client is being given a license to use the RCC for their event. The client sees only one inclusive price per head and Exeter Township receives 25% of that price.

“Reading Hospitality intends to increase revenue by incentivizing Exeter Township residents to support the RCC,” Hoch commented. “We intend to create a community club atmosphere at the club by offering discounts and certain amenities available only to Exeter Township residents.”

RHM’s event sales, planning and management teams will support the success of the RCC, said Hoch, as will its in-house marketing team and tools including a dedicated web page, ongoing social media campaign, digital and printed marketing materials and open house events.

Hoch added that RHM staffs its operations with its own employees and not a third-party staffing agency.

Resident comments

Over a dozen residents spoke, most in opposition to the plan. Many asked to table the vote so that an earlier proposal by Brown Golf Management, of Mechanicsburg, could be reviewed.

Supervisor comments

In his comments when the vote was called, vice chair Ted Gardella delivered a point-by-point comparison of proposals received from Corsi and Associates, Brown Golf and Reading Hospitality which refuted most of the negative comments about RHM.

His analysis showed that with the Corsi and Brown Golf proposals, Exeter Township is responsible for the costs of equipment, food, utilities, beverages, employees and benefits, marketing costs and employees, sales costs and employees, event planning costs and employees, and health inspections and remediation costs. With the RMH contract, liquor and utilities are the only cost for which the township is responsible.

Hughes expressed his opposition. ”Mr. Vollmer is questioning the integrity of the Brown people. This is a band-aid. Your first year you’re suggesting we’re going to make $125,000, that’s our 25% cut. Right now we’re losing at a clip of $400,000 a year, so this doesn’t solve our problem, what it does is push it down the road.”

Hughes also said the country club is an enterprise fund, and as such is obligated to cover all of its operating costs with user revenues.

Supervisor David Vollmer, Jr. pointed out that “the township is collecting all the funds. I’m willing to take a chance over the next 12 months to see what happens and if it doesn’t work, we get rid of them. It’s a really easy out. We have to take action to move this township forward.”

Supervisor Michelle Kircher said, “I’ve worked in the city for fifteen and a half years, and I’m very familiar with Mr. Poole and the things that he’s done, and I trust his word. We’re very lucky to have the expertise and people willing to do the work. Let’s do the best and the smartest thing we can do for the country club and get the right people in. I’m very pleased they put this proposal in and I will back them any way I can.”

“This building has been vacant for five and a half years and this gives us a chance to return it to the people,” commented chair George Bell. “With the other proposals it would likely be measured in years more until that building got opened. This is essentially a year-one business and to open without the tremendous operating cost that Ted was enumerating was a wonderful possibility.”

Other business

The supervisors approved two workplace policies regarding sexual harassment and workplace conduct. Supervisor Gardella said there would be training for the supervisors and employees.

Also, the supervisors approved advertising for bids for the Oley Turnpike Road culvert project and a zoning use variance for a property at 1394 Claire Drive.