EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Exeter Township School District has taken a big step toward returning its students and teachers to their classrooms on a full-time basis.
Superintendent Kimberly Minor announced Tuesday that her administration has developed a plan to reopen all K-12 school buildings for 5-day-a-week, full-day instruction, starting March 15.
Minor cited the increasing number of people being vaccinated and the dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases in Berks County and across Pennsylvania as two primary reasons for the administration's decision to move forward.
"We will be following the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines of having students three feet apart at all times while wearing their masks, and with teachers six feet apart from students, as adults carry the virus and spread it more often and also have more severe side effects and symptoms when they do get COVID-19," Minor said in a recorded video.
The school board will consider the plan during a special voting meeting next Tuesday, March 2.
The district has been offering its students the option of hybrid instruction or all-virtual classes.
The district will maintain the full-virtual option via Zoom for those families that don't want to return to the buildings for the remainder of the school year, Minor said.