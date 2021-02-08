EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – At Monday night's virtual meeting, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors learned that annual debt service could be reduced to approximately $717,000 per year, without extending the term of the notes.
Jamie Schlesinger of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, Malvern, provided the update as part of his presentation on the current bond refinancing process. He said the historically low interest rates now in effect would allow such a reduction from the original goal of $750,000 per year.
The total bond expense over 17 years will be reduced by $4 million, net of the cost of issuance.
Following the report, the board approved by a 4-1 vote, a resolution authorizing the solicitor, bond counsel, financial advisor, investment bank and administration to take certain actions with respect to the issuance of bonds in order to provide funds to finance the project.
Also by a 4-1 vote, the board authorized an advertisement for a multi-series parameters taxable tax-exempt refunding bond ordinance. This will allow the ordinance to be considered for adoption at the February 22 meeting of the township supervisors.
Supervisor Michelle Kircher voted no on both proposals.
Other actions
The supervisors approved a permitting software contract with Traisr, Fort Washington, at a monthly cost of $1,700 and with a one-time set up fee not to exceed $12,000. The Traisr proposal was determined by township management to be the "most versatile, cost effective, and advanced proposal available for permitting software," according to meeting agenda.
The system will integrate with existing geographic information system capabilities to provide a permitting and inspection platform for current and future programs and assist in municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4, requirements.
A contract with Keystone Technologies LLC, Lansdale, for IT services was approved at a monthly cost of $3,450 and with a one-time installation fee of $2,000. The contract replaces the township's existing IT contract currently provided by CTN Solutions Inc., Blue Bell, which carried a monthly cost of $7,200 per month.
The supervisors also approved the sewage planning module for the land development plan for a Berks County magisterial district judge's office on Perkiomen Avenue. The plan has received preliminary approval. The sewage planning module requires municipal approval to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
A 2021 Ford Ranger crew cab with an eight-foot bed was approved for purchase at a cost of $36,000. The vehicle replaces a 2001 Oldsmobile minivan, a 2004 Ford F150 and a 2009 Ford Ranger, which will be sold on Municibid, an online government auction.
The supervisors also approved the purchase of a 2021 mini excavator at a cost of $70,080.68. It replaces a 2007 Case backhoe, also to be sold on Municibid.
In addition, the supervisors authorized the township to seek bids for bituminous double seal coat projects to take place in 2021 on Oley Line, Tulpehocken and Daniel Boone roads.