EXETER TWP., Pa. - They're rallying for something not seen in decades.

"We're really excited for all this tonight and the sendoff for the boys to the Giant center tonight," said athletic director Tom Legath

The gym inside Exeter Township High School held an enthusiastic scene as the student-filled stands listened to the marching band, and cheered on the Exeter Eagles Boys Basketball team, ahead of the state championship game.

"It's been amazing being part of this historic run and to see these boys really just fight through adversity, keep pushing, keep pushing, never give up," said Nate Govan, sports commentator and parent.

The experience has wrapped up and energized the much of the Exeter Township community.

It's an historic sendoff for a boys basketball team from Exeter that hasn't taken the title trip in nearly 50 years, and according to one parent we spoke to, they'll remember it for years to come.

"The one thing I tell my son along with all the other students [is] take the time and enjoy you're making history," said Govan. "Thirty years later they will look back and say 'man, I'm glad I was there.'"

Now, following the special send off, the team is a game away from the top prize for high school basketball.

"Are we the underdog? Yes," said Govan. "Are we going to play like the underdog? No."