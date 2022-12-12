EXETER TWP, Pa. – At Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township supervisors, Brooke Queenan and Dan Connelly of Keystone Municipal Solutions presented highlights of the township's 2023 budget. A hearing to adopt the final budget will be held at the supervisor's meeting Dec. 27.
The township budgets total general fund operating revenue of $13.1 million for 2023. Earned income tax and real estate tax revenue account for more than 60% of 2023 budgeted revenue. The 2023 budget includes no increase in the real estate tax millage rate.
Queenan said in comparison to the 2022 budget, 2023 general fund expenses are expected to increase by 20%, equivalent to $2.5 million. Approximately 70% of the 2023 general fund budget is allocated to workforce related expenses, leaving limited ability for discretionary spending.
That budget proposes a 16% increase in overall workforce related expenses, equivalent to $1.5 million, according to Queenan.
Operating expenses are projected to outpace operating revenue, resulting in a $1.7 million general fund operating deficit.
Connelly explained the township maintains several other key funds that have a direct impact on the government's finances and the delivery of services to residents. The maintenance, improvement and acquisition of capital assets is captured within multiple funds including those for capital expense, capital improvement, equipment, parks and apparatus.
The budget leverages grants and American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest $9.2 million in capital assets, Connelly said.
The 2023 budget includes a new fund to capture activity related to Reading Country Club events, including an estimated $125,000 in catering revenue and $18,000 in lease income. Also, the Promenade fund assumes a sale of property for $2 million.
The budget is balanced with the use of interest-earning transfers from the wastewater treatment sale proceeds fund and/or the application of existing fund balance, Connelly said.
He noted the 2023 fund balance transfer strategy enhances services through various activities, including the addition of new firefighters and police officers without increasing the real estate millage rate. Also, it supports strategic investments in capital assets using ARPA funds and helps fund increased employee costs at the golf course.
Supervisor David Hughes commented, "How long are we going to cannibalize funds to balance the budget?"
He said the township should instead consider a steady series of small tax increases so that it would not face a huge tax increase, or assessment, in the future.
Queenan replied that the township should begin a long-term budget strategic planning process in 2023 to prepare for future budget problems.
IMAGINE Berks
Pamela Shupp Menet, director of the Berks County Department of Community & Economic Development, presented the IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Action Plan.
The plan was introduced by the Berks County Board of Commissioners in the summer of 2021. Implementation funding for the plan exceeds $9.9 million.
Menet said the purpose of IMAGINE Berks is to guide the county's economic development efforts. It is guided by six key principles, according to Menet:
- Investing in strategies that support the retention and creation of jobs.
- Prioritizing investment in redevelopment activities, including industrial, commercial and residential projects.
- Investing in development that increases the tax base of Berks County.
- Ensuring public accountability in plan implementation by reporting back on progress.
- Leveraging the county's position as a regional partner.
- Recognizing and supporting the growing diversity of the Berks community.
Menet explained that IMAGINE Berks has six goals as well as principles:
- Encourage industrial and commercial redevelopment.
- Support small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship to enable the creation of high-growth ventures, Main Street amenities, and wealth-building for residents.
- Invest in Berks County's greatest asset — its people — by supporting structures to connect residents to opportunity jobs so that they may more fully contribute to and benefit from the Berks County economy.
- Invest in and highlight community assets that provide access to a variety of arts, culture, greenspace and recreational opportunities.
- Support land development that increases the tax base in Berks County.
- Address the county’s needs for new housing and redeveloped housing that are accessible and attainable.
The county expects it to take three to five years to fully implement IMAGINE Berks, according to Menet.
Reading Country Club
Supervisors approved two actions regarding the Reading Country Club. By a 4-1 vote, with Hughes objecting, it approved 2023 membership standards and Reading Country Club outing Standards.
By a unanimous vote, supervisors approved new golf rates for 2023. For public play, the golf course will introduce a dynamic pricing model which will adjust rates according to demand.
Additional actions
By a 4-1 vote, with Hughes opposed, supervisors approved a new member, Laura Biancone, to the library board. Hughes objected that the position was not advertised and no interviews with the supervisors were held.
Supervisors approved to extend the JP Mascaro recycle processing contract through Dec. 31, 2023. The current contract expires this Dec. 31, and includes the option to extend for two, one-year periods at a price that reflects Consumer Price Index for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area, which, for 2023, results in a 9.42% increase.
In addition, supervisors approved/accepted the Hamilton & Musser PC study, as modified, regarding internal controls and financial processes and policies. The report was presented to the board by James Krimmel, a shareholder at Hamilton & Musser, on Oct. 24.
By a unanimous vote, supervisors approved retaining the Animal Rescue League of Berks County for animal control services. The annual fee will be $2.50 per capita.
In addition, by unanimous vote, supervisors approved the 2023 fee schedule, including the new fees for Reading Country Club golf.