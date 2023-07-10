EXETER TWP, Pa. – The vote was 3-1, with Supervisor David Vollmer opposed and David Hughes not voting.
Vice Chair Ted Gardella read the lengthy censure motion. In broad terms, the resolution states that Hughes' improper and unprofessional actions have caused confusion and fostered discord among township residents and officials. Gardella noted that the board of supervisors had previously censured him in June 2022.
"Mr. Hughes conduct has besmirched Exeter Township's good reputation," Gardella said.
The censure also said that Hughes' behavior has discouraged entities from doing business with the township and has caused township employees to leave township employment.
"During public meetings, on social media and in private, Hughes demeaned and threatened township employees, township officials, township vendors, township residents and others, and he has repeatedly engaged in litigation against the township at taxpayers' expense," Gardella said, "and has demanded that the township provide himself legal representation."
Reasons for censure
The censure went on to accuse Hughes of a list of particulars, including withholding township records and posting on his website and YouTube privileged communications with the township solicitor. It also listed a 2019 reference to the assassination of board members, and said Hughes questions the motives of other supervisors and falsely claimed that he had never sued anyone.
"You spent a lot of money for a lot of nonsense," Hughes said. "At this last meeting, you illegally removed me, you illegally conducted business while you kicked me out of the meeting illegally."
He also accused Gardella of disrupting the township's business as a retaliatory act against him.
Hughes played audio in which he claimed it was clear that someone was conspiring against him. He then accused Gardella of conspiring with solicitor Chad Schnee’s wife in an ongoing attempt to ruin a township resident's business.
"You filed a criminal complaint against me in December," McBride said, angrily interrupting Hughes. "You abused the process with the district attorney's office. Shame on you."
Hughes responded, "I have to sit here and work with these people, and they're all liars." He continued, "You're making accusations that aren't proven."
Normally quiet Supervisor Michelle Kircher spoke. "I'd just like to ask you, Dave, if you didn't call past supervisors' bosses to try and get them fired because of what they were doing in the meetings."
Hughes said Kircher did not know what she was talking about, but Gardella countered, "He got a cease-and-desist letter, but he doesn't know what she's talking about."
Vollmer said that he would be voting against the censure because he "was not involved in it at all."
He also said that the board could not censure Hughes for things that were done in 2019. Also, he said he and the other supervisors had also done that a lot of the things Hughes was accused of.
"This is idiotic, and I'm extremely disappointed in the way this is going" Vollmer said. "It's ridiculous."
Police promotions
Chief of Police Matthew Hawley, announced promotions effective July 9, 2023.
Sgt. Sean Fullerton, formerly sergeant of D Platoon, was promoted to lieutenant. He is a graduate of the Philadelphia Police Academy and has been a police officer for 20 years. He currently handles media and the department's Facebook page, and will be responsible for Traffic Safety and the Detectives.
Also, Officer Craig Downs and Officer Nathan Daniels were promoted to sergeants. Downs is an Army veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He has 30 years of police experience with 22 years at the Exeter Township Police Department.
Daniels was an outstanding quarterback for Muhlenberg High School and East Stroudsburg University, where he was team captain. He served eight years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and graduated from the Temple Police Academy.
Zoning/planning
The supervisors approved a PennDOT Vulnerable Road Users Tier 1 Pedestrian Signal Indications Upgrade Project for pedestrian traffic signals located at East Neversink Road and Hearthstone Drive, and Perkiomen Avenue and West 47th Street.
By a 3-2 vote, the supervisors authorized a public hearing for a zoning map change from Light Industrial to Urban Residential, requested by Metropolitan Development for the Lorane Nursery property.
Administration
Also by a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Hughes and Vollmer opposed, the board approved the hiring of JPM, or Jersey Professional Management, to conduct a search for a new township manager. Hughes and Vollmer wanted to see a presentation from JPM before making a hiring decision.
The supervisors authorized Chad Schnee, township solicitor, to explore options concerning modifications to the stormwater drainage at Exeter Self Storage.
By a unanimous vote, the supervisors voted to reject the single bid received, at $2 million, for the Promenade property.
Finance
The transfer of funds for Reading Country Club was approved, consisting of a transfer in the amount of $10,798.15 from the RCC events fund to the RCC clubhouse fund. This transfer includes $2,878.85 for Exeter's share of the revenue for May RCC events and $7,919.30 for June events.
In addition, the supervisors approved the 2022 Audit.
Parks and recreation
Interim Township Manager Larry Piersol said the township had submitted a Berks County Greenway Grant. The grant was submitted to resurface or install courts at Lorane Hollow, Farming Ridge and Pineland Park. Piersol noted a meeting took place with township parks staff and the Berks County Planning Commission employees to discuss details.
Manager's reports
McBride informed the supervisors that budget preparation for 2024 will begin in August. The first public workshop will be held in October, with a second to be held in November.
The supervisors approved collecting real estate tax using credit cards with all credit card fees passed on to the cardholder.
Finally, by a 3-2 vote, the supervisors approved an employment positions for grants, communications, right-to-know requests and the newsletter.