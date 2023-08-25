We all know what comes with the start of fall, and that is high school football. Students tell us this is the most exciting time of the year.

"I'm very excited. It's been a long wait," said Donovan Alvarez, Exeter student.

On Friday night, the rivalry between Exeter and Daniel Boone heated up at Don Thomas Stadium as they kicked off the season playing for the Pig Iron Trophy.

"We're really excited ready to win — actually destroy Boone." said Finn Strauss, Exeter senior.

"We have new coaching staff hopefully we can be a little better this year make a playoff run we'll see." said Nick Cizmarik, Boone senior.

For some, this is their very last high school football season. Seniors have taken on the benches and are ready to cheer on their team until the very end.

Some fans have been cheering on their team for over a decade, like elementary school teacher Derrick Denunzio.

"The kids always have some type of theme or something which is pretty cool," Denunzio said.

Others come to support their kids.

"It's great to be back here. My daughter is a cheerleader, so I'm here cheering them on. I love to watch Exeter football," said Jen Grider.

And for students it's all about each other.

"To see all my friends and being loud for our team showing school spirit," said Cizmarik.