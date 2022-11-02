EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township school board voted Wednesday night to approve Berks County Intermediate Unit to perform a math assessment and curriculum design for the district's elementary grades.
Superintendent Christy Haller explained the need for the assessment.
"About eight years ago, we adopted a program called Math Investigations at the kindergarten through grade five level," Haller said. "During that time, our teachers have discovered that there were gaps in that program and that the program did not align to what is expected on our state standards."
"We have come to the conclusion that that is why we have seen a lack of progress in our math scores," Haller continued. "So, thinking about how best to move forward in a realistic way, we believe that the best approach was to bring in Dr. Josh Hoyt from the BCIU."
Board member John Fidler questioned why the assessment is only for elementary grades.
"More than half of our seventh graders couldn't do math at grade level two years ago," Fidler said. "How will that help our kids in all grades, particularly the seventh graders from two years ago?"
Haller said it is a concern the administration shares.
"We believe that this is a lack of foundational skill that our students are missing," Haller said. "As each year progresses, it becomes more difficult for them to be successful in math."
"We have to start somewhere, but that's not to say that we haven't taken steps at the secondary level," she added. "One of the things that we have in place is a computer math program that helps remediate students who are struggling in math."
Haller also noted that the district does not have sufficient staff development days built into its calendar.
"We are going to be presenting a calendar that adds more professional development time so that teachers can assess students and come back and discuss what students need," she added.
Board member Robert Quinter praised the administration for tackling the issue.
"I'd like to commend Dr. Haller and the administration for the way that they are attacking what is acknowledged as a nationwide lapse in in our response," Quinter said. "After several years — and I'll just say it — of less than noteworthy leadership, our educators need a plan to address something that never happened before, and I think this is a wonderful first step."
In other business, the board voted to designate its new position of school safety and security coordinator as the primary liaison and law enforcement designee for the purpose of providing information related to law enforcement matters.
Safety and security
In addition, the board approved designating the director of technology to fill the responsibilities of the position, in the absence of the safety and security coordinator.
Dawn Harris, assistant superintendent of student services, said the designation is necessary because the safety and security coordinator must work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies and be able to handle and turn over evidence to law enforcement as necessary.
"We need that designation because there are certain laws and regulations that prohibits school districts from turning over records that are considered educational records," Harris explained.
"Student discipline records are considered educational records," she said, "so if there's evidence, we are not able to just turn that over to the law enforcement agencies unless we have someone who's designated as a law enforcement designee who can actually perform that function for us."