EXETER TWP., Pa. – A record may have been set for Exeter Township supervisors: a meeting that finished in less than an hour and a half. It happened Monday night.
The main reason for the unusual speed was the postponement of presentations for the township's insurance business by The Loomis Company, Wyomissing, and EHD Insurance, Lancaster, and the postponement of a review of the Reading Country Club's financial activity by Fanelli & Company, LLC, Reading.
The presentations were rescheduled for the next supervisors' meeting on May 22.
Promenade bids extended
Among business that was conducted Monday night, Township Manager Betsy McBride announced an extension of dates for receipt of bids for the former Promenade shopping center.
She said that based on feedback from prospective bidders, the dates originally advertised for bids on the Promenade will be extended. The date to receive bids now will be July 6 at 12:35 p.m. The bid award, if one occurs, will take place at the board of supervisors' meeting on July 8.
The township bought the Exeter Promenade Shopping Center in 2019 for $2.5 million and planned to make a new township center with space for municipal workers and the township's fire and police services.
The plan for new municipal facilities has since been scrapped, and now, township supervisors want someone else to purchase and develop the land.
Updated financial statements
Also, McBride informed supervisors that the draft of the 2022 audited financial statements as presented on April 27 has been revised. The revision includes a $4,500 payment brought to the attention of the auditor, Herbein & Company, on May 4 for the Reading Country Club event that took place in November 2022, but payment was not received until January 2023.
The accrual for the $4,500 is now included within the report. This revision resulted in updating several pages within the financial statements.
Funding surprise
Supervisors discussed how they might use $17,414.03 of class action suit funds received as part of a nationwide class-action settlement related to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, between the 1930s and 1977.
The funds, according to documents, are "intended to pay for PCB sampling and/or any other mitigation efforts in the Settlement Class Member's sole discretion, as part of compliance with applicable law."
The supervisors decided to apply the money to water testing services at Trout Run Park.
Communication chain
Procedures for communications between supervisors to staff were further discussed by the supervisors.
The procedure was originally approved at the April 10 meeting as a motion that all supervisors' communications, except for communication within the liaisons, be routed through Vice Chair Ted Gardella, who will then respond to those communications. The motion had a term of 30 days and was renewed for another term of 30 days.
Supervisor David Hughes objected to the motion and claimed that the supervisors were abusing their power and keeping information from him. As an example, he said, "I was denied seeing the appraisals for the Promenade."
The motion passed 4-1.
Reading County Club funds
Also, by a 4-1 vote, with Hughes opposed, a transfer in the amount of $14,822.80 from the Reading Country Club Events Fund to the RCC Clubhouse Fund was approved. This transfer includes $1,953.32 for Exeter's share of the revenue for March RCC events and $12,869.48 for April RCC events.
Fireworks ordinance
Finally, a motion to advertise an amendment to the township fireworks ordinance was approved by a 5-0 vote. The change will make it illegal to set off fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., except for the days surrounding the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.