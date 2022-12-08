EXETER TWP., Pa. – A mysterious mailbox adorned in twinkling lights at 1004 Hartman Road in Exeter Township shines especially bright.

"Couple of years ago, we got a letter from Santa," said Ryan Parsons. "It was during COVID, 2020."

The mailbox magically appeared at the Parsons' home when they say people needed plenty of holiday cheer.

"It was hard to get to see Santa, and I think Santa had a lot more letters because it was hard to sit on Santa's lap and actually tell him what you wanted," said Amy Parsons, who is an art teacher at Jacksonwald Elementary.

However, the request from Mr. Clause would give the Parsons a brief pause: He wanted them to help give letters addressed to him a send.

"I had to talk to my kids and say, 'I don't know how we're going to do this. What are we going to do with all these letters?'" explained Ryan.

Every December since, they say hundreds of letters have been dropped into their box. While we were filming, little Emily Hinsey dropped hers off.

"They are just always bringing Christmas magic every year," said Melissa Hinsey, Emily's mother. "It's wonderful."

Amy said the Parsons have been able steal a peek at several letters. She says the children's requests range from little things, like Squishmallows and Pokémon memorabilia, to big things, like children asking for a sick family member to get better.

"It is very tempting when people drop their mail off, letters off, to stand at the front door and watch them, but we don't want to look like we're creeping on them," Amy said, "but the way that kids' faces light up — just even putting the letter in the box — it's just a feel good moment, and it's hard to explain, but you just want to keep seeing it."

Young, old and ones with paws, too, have to get their letter in to Santa.

"We're dropping off a letter from Santa from our dogs," said Lindsey Haggerty, who carried her Corgi Winston to the Parsons' mailbox.

The Parsons' three kids say it's been delightful to do.

"It's the best year ever," said Parke Parsons. "We get holiday cheer, holiday magic and so much more!"

Every night, the family collects the letters in a little red sack. They're delivered to Santa, and he swiftly writes back.

"Our Elf on the Shelf buddy is responsible for taking the letters that we get out of the mailbox every day to Santa," explained Amy.

"Luckily, we have so many great friends, we call them our elves," explained Ryan. "Our elves supply us with all of our pens, our paper, envelopes, stamps."

Ryan says many generous elves also leave gift cards. The kind gesture is what the family refers to as "holiday magic."

"If you're so willing and you have magic to give, you're welcome to leave a gift card," he said. "If you need some magic this season or know someone who does, take a gift card off and share it with someone who does."

"It feels like we're doing something pretty nice for the community and our entire township," said Max Parsons.

"I know to a lot of families — it's a lot bigger than we realize," added Amy.

"Kids don't get mail and to get a physical letter mailed to them with their name on it to their house, it's always exciting, and we hear back from a lot families who are so thankful that we were able to get the letters from the North Pole to their house," added Ryan.

The Parsons say people do not need to have a self-addressed stamped envelope; people can reach out to the family with their address. It's just important the Parsons have one, so Santa knows where to send the letter back to.

"Anyone can come. If they celebrate Hannukah, Kwanza, any holiday during this holiday season, come down, mail a letter and we'll totally make sure it gets to him," added Max.