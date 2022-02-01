EXETER TWP, Pa. - A Berks County fire chief has completed a process that will earn him the designation of Fire Marshal.
Exeter Township Fire Chief Christopher Bickings has completed his second international professional designation which awards the title of Fire Marshal, according to a release.
The release said The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on Dec. 7, 2021, to confer the designation. Chief Bickings becomes one of 205 FM’s worldwide to meet this standard.
Chief Bickings also has completed and maintains the same credentials for Chief Fire Officer. He is the only fire officer/fire marshal currently in Pennsylvania holding both designations, the release said.
This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct, according to the release.