EXETER TWP., Pa. - A fire in Exeter Township on Thursday sent a child to the hospital and left a family's home in ruins.
The first firefighters were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the first block of Limekiln Road for the report of a fire in the home's kitchen.
Fog and rain hampered the visibility for firefighters responding to the call, according to Exeter's fire chief. By the time they arrived, flames and smoke had begun spreading throughout the 2-1/2-story house.
A short time later, officials on the scene struck a second alarm for additional manpower and water.
The two adults and four children who were inside the home were able to get out safely, however, one of the children was transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the chief said.
The home, he added, is a "total loss."
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has joined the investigation to determine how the fire started.