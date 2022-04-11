READING, Pa. | An Exeter High School student will have her artwork displayed in New York City this June.
The Exeter School District said in a release Joanna Knepper will haver her glass artwork displayed this June in Carnegie Hall in New York City. Knepper, a senior, received a national award in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which is considered the nation's longest running and most prestigious program for creative teens in grades 7-12, according to the release.
More than 260,000 works art and writing were submitted by teens in every state, as well as US territories and Canada. From these, 2,000 works were then selected as National Award recipients, including Knapper's glass piece, "She's Lost Her Marbles," according to the release.
Knepper created the piece at the GoggleWorks over the summer during a fellowship with glass artist Maggie Gallen, the release said.
Knepper said that when she began working with Gallen, Gallen asked her if she wanted to create out-of-the-box glass art.
"I told her I wanted to do something non-traditional," she said. "So she helped me come up with different ways to create glass art, and in the beginning, I was very inside the box, but by the end, I felt like I had stretched my creativity."
Scholastic says these awards also allow students to build confidence as creative individuals. They noted that earlier winners include Andy Warhol, Joyce Carol Oates and Stephen King, among others. Knepper is one of seven students in the region to ear the award, and the only Berks County resident to receive it.
National Award Winners are also considered for scholarship awards of $10,000, an honor that Knepper said may encourage her to pursue art formally in college if chosen.