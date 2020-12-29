EXETER TWP., Pa. - 69 News' viewers have spoken, and the winner of WFMZ-TV's holiday lights contest is from Berks County.
Kyle Borzillo of Exeter Township is the viewers' choice winner.
Borzillo said it took him about four weeks, working five to eights hours each day, to put up the lights at his home on Pomander Avenue, and he said this year, all that effort was worth it.
"I think this year, people needed this the most, with the year everyone's had, the ups and downs," Borzillo said. "I think everyone needed a little Christmas cheer and Christmas spirit in their lives."
The anchors' choice winner is Bob Smith for his home on Lacks Lane in Moore Township, Northampton County, near Bath.
Both winners will receive $300 for their wins. They said they're going to use the money to buy more lights.