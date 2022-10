EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Route 422 in Exeter Township.

Nathaniel Stine, 21, died at the scene shortly after the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled accidental.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Route 422, near Daniel Boone Road.

Stine's vehicle was the only one involved, police said.

Route 422 West was closed for about 90 minutes.