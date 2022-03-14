EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township's administrative team has a new interim manager.
Clarence Hamm, the township's director of public works, was appointed interim township manager at Monday night's board of supervisors meeting.
The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors David Hughes and Michelle Kircher opposed.
Earlier, the supervisors voted unanimously to give written notice of intent to remove Jeff Bartlett as township manager and to advertise for a new township manager.
Promenade Shopping Center land
The supervisors voted unanimously Monday night to put the former Promenade Shopping Center land on Perkiomen Avenue up for sale.
Before taking the vote, the supervisors discussed having a public presentation of plans that were previously prepared for a new municipal complex that was being proposed for the site. However, it was decided not to have a presentation because the plans are available for review on the township's website.
The township bought the property for $2.5 million in 2019, but the supervisors voted 4-1 last month to cancel the proposed municipal complex project.
Service Electric expansion
The supervisors approved a waiver request for Service Electric's proposal for a 9,000-square-foot building addition as well as a 3,700-square-foot second floor addition.
The additions will be used for more computer equipment and servers, but Service Electric does not expect to bring any additional employees to the new space.
Exeter Golf Course Estates clubhouse
The supervisors approved a conditional preliminary plan approval for Exeter Golf Course Estates clubhouse for restoring the clubhouse restaurant which will be located on the second floor of the building.
Reading Country Club
After a discussion about advertising for electrical repair bids for the Reading Country Club clubhouse, the supervisors decided to seek a comprehensive plan covering all repairs and replacements needed.
"We need to look at the whole project and not just bid out items piecemeal," Hughes said.
Chairman Carl Staples agreed and said, "We need to see the big picture."
In other costs related to the country club, the supervisors asked for two additional quotes for the purchase of a 7.5-ton rooftop HVAC unit in the whiskey bar area. A quote from Landis Mechanical via COSTARS, the state's cooperative purchasing program, put the cost of replacing the unit at $16,272.96.
The supervisors also asked for two additional quotes for the purchase of security cameras. Alarm Tech Systems provided a COSTARS quote to upgrade the video surveillance system for $15,397.
In another Reading Country Club action, the supervisors approved a mutual release and settlement agreement between Exeter Township and Morningstar Golf and Hospitality LLC. The board authorized a one-time payment in the amount of $2,500 to Morningstar.
Last October, the company was hired to operate the food and beverage service at the country club facilities, but last month, supervisors voted to terminate the agreement.
Police department accreditation
James Adams of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association presented Exeter Police Chief Wendell Morris with an accreditation plaque from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Adams noted, "This puts Exeter Township ahead of the game as far as best practices are concerned."
He said only 13% of Pennsylvania police departments have earned accreditation.
Other news
The supervisors approved the purchase of a 2022 Mack 10-ton dump truck with plow and salt spreader at a cost of $218,115. The truck is a budgeted item and will be paid from the equipment fund.
Vice Chairman George Bell was nominated to fill a vacancy on the police pension investment committee, which consists of a finance director, two police officers, the township manager and a board supervisor. The investment manager presents the investment results for the police pension fund to the investment committee.
Bell and Hughes provided an update on the wastewater proceeds fund investment process. Hughes said he "wants to see a better return on the $40 million proceeds." Bell emphasized that the township "be nimble" with the process.
By a 5-0 vote, the supervisors authorized the township board of auditors to conduct a review of all systems and processes used by the township. The board of auditors will conduct the review at no cost to the township.