EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township School District's school board gained a new member Tuesday night.
During a special voting meeting, Anthony Choudhry was appointed as a school board director to replace Sharon McLendon. The 3-month appointment will expire in December.
McLendon, who resigned due to relocation, was chairperson of the education committee. She will be succeeded as chairperson by John Fidler.
In notable personnel actions, the board accepted the resignation of Jason Deane, assistant principal at the senior high school, effective August 20, 2021. Karen Hodge was appointed principal at Lorane Elementary at a salary of $103,000.
The board also congratulated Jennifer Dorta, physical education teacher at Reiffton School, on being chosen as the 2021 Society of Health and Physical Educators, or SHAPE, Pennsylvania Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
In other business, the board OK'd an agreement between Maura Lundstrom and the district to provide Wilson Reading System services at a rate of $50/hour. Wilson Reading System provides a special, intensive reading program to elementary students with significant reading disabilities.
When the board moved to the Committee of the Whole meeting, it received a data presentation from Superintendent Kimberly Minor about her plans to improve the academic performance of the district.
"Academics at Exeter are unacceptable," Minor said. "They haven't been acceptable for years."
She continued, "Our graduation rate is in the bottom half of the state and the bottom half of the nation. These are the brutal facts of our reality."
"We have to move aggressively right now," Minor said.
She told the board she has established three long-term "100%" goals. Exeter will have 100% of students reading at grade level by third grade, 100% of students doing math at grade level by the seventh grade, and 100% graduation rate.
Minor noted she has presented her goals to all the district's teachers and told them, "If you don’t think you can help us reach our goals, feel free to teach elsewhere."
At the next voting meeting, the board will vote on the purchase of foul-ball protection netting for the varsity baseball field from Sportsfield Specialties Inc., Delhi, New York, in the amount of $132,680.00.
Athletic Director Tom Legath explained that the baseball field currently had 30-foot-high netting but this was insufficient to prevent multiple foul balls from being hit across the street onto the roof and into the yard of a neighbor.
The new netting would be 58 feet high. Board member Michael Jupina said he lived in the neighborhood, and even more than the damage to his neighbor's property, he was concerned that children running into the street to catch foul balls might be hit by cars.
Also, the board congratulated Ben Bernhart, transportation director, on earning the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) Certificate of Enhanced Qualifications in Transportation.
At the next meeting, the board will vote for the election of Pennsylvania School Boards Association officers for 2022 among candidates from throughout the state.