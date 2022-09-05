EXETER TWP., Pa. — Employees of the Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation facility in Exeter Township, members of the Service Employees International Union, continued their strike on Labor Day.

Irisdelia Clemente, a dietary aid in the nursing home's kitchen, said she will make her voice heard for weeks if she has to.

"I feel like me being out here helps the patients," Clemente said. "If we can get what we want, we could help them with what the patients need."

Better wages and more workers are among the terms that the union members are demanding at 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. The SEIU said employees would go on strike if an agreement with two nursing home providers had not been reached by last Friday, and that they did.

The union said it wants support to come from the state's $600 million investment in the nursing care industry.

"We want to see more supplies on the floor so we can have access to the most supply for the patients," said Karen Noel, a certified nursing assistant.

Fairlane Gardens said it has had 11 bargaining sessions with the SEIU and has made every attempt to reach a new contract. The nursing home said its offer included wage increases of as much as $4 per hour for some categories.

In a statement, Fairlane Gardens said it is fully staffed and wants the public to know that it did not want its employees to follow the union and abandon their jobs.

Celine Schrier of the nonprofit organization Berks Stands Up marched with workers.

"The question that I have as a citizen here is, 'Why doesn't Pennsylvania actually value its nurses and health care workers enough so that they're not overworked?'" Schrier said.

There is no word on any other bargaining dates.