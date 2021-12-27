EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township supervisors met the letter of the law at their meeting Monday night, adopting a budget and setting tax rates for 2022. However, based on the comments of several current and incoming supervisors, the budget could be reexamined immediately in 2022.
"I have several major concerns," commented Supervisor John Piho. "We've not raised taxes since 2015, and I'm opposed to raising taxes. I'd rather transfer money from reserves."
"I don't remember agreeing to raise taxes," said Carl Staples, a supervisor for two months. "How did we not know we were in a shortfall?"
"We have to revisit these budget items line by line in '22," he added. "We need to be smart about how we do things so we don't have to dip into reserves."
The general real estate tax rate remains 2.145 mills. However, the fire services tax will be increased from 0.605 mills to 0.705 mills in 2022.
Also, in 2022, the homestead and farmstead exemptions that excluded the first $50,000 of assessed value for enrolled residential properties will be repealed. This will, in effect, present a property tax increase for residents who previously claimed the exemption.
"I'm comfortable now with the changes we made at the last meeting," Supervisor George Bell noted. "I'm very interested in looking at things next year."
The 2022 budget passed 4-1 with Piho opposed.
Budget highlights
The 2022 projected general fund revenue is $12,583,497, a decrease of 1.8% from $12,807,824 in 2021. Expenses are projected at $12,565,798.
The township anticipates adding two patrol officers, a public works mechanic, and an increase in contribution to Exeter Community Library from $200,000 to $250,000.
Cost savings for health insurance for administrative employees and police will include a 6% decrease due to utilization of trust membership rewards, a 12% decrease in workers' compensation insurance, and a decrease in claims.
Also, state aid received in 2022 and future years will cover the township's minimum municipal obligation pension expense without having to take from the general fund.
In addition, the annual recycling fee will increase from $35 to $70 per property, and there will be minor changes to engineering and parks and recreation fees.
The utility fund accounts for tax revenues received from property owners who benefit from public streetlighting and fire hydrant services and expenditures, including utilities and maintenance.
The hydrant tax remains 0.095 mills and the streetlight tax stays at 42 cents per foot of improved property footage and approximately 26 cents per foot of unimproved property footage.
Also, the township will receive $2,697,534.94 by the end of 2022 from the American Rescue Plan. Utilization of the funds is restricted to a few eligible uses. In 2022, the township plans to use the funds for culvert replacement projects, IT upgrades, an electronic welcome sign, safety and disinfecting supplies.
Other actions
The supervisors amended a resolution regarding the unbudgeted transfer of wastewater sale proceeds to the general fund in the amount of $1,500,000, adding $500,000 to make the total $2,000,000.
Also, the supervisors tabled the approval of a request from Exeter Township School Board to utilize the Promenade location on Perkiomen Avenue as a temporary bus depot because the supervisors had not received requested information due to the school closing for the holidays.