EXETER TWP., Pa. – There were no surprises Tuesday night when the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 budget. As expected, it was a 4-1 vote with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, as he has been throughout the budget process.
The 2023 budget includes no increase in the real estate tax millage rate.
The township expects total general fund operating revenue will be $13.1 million for 2023. Earned income tax and real estate tax revenue account for more than 60% of that budgeted revenue.
Operating expenses are projected to outpace operating revenue, resulting in a $1.7 million general fund operating deficit.
The 2023 budget is balanced with the use of interest earning transfers from the wastewater treatment sale proceeds fund and/or the application of existing fund balance.
Hughes cited several problem areas, and noted, "I have four funds I'd like to discuss. These are items I spent most of my holiday reviewing."
First, Hughes talked about the general fund. He said it was budgeted for a $1.7 million deficit and that $700,000 would be moved from the wastewater treatment reserves to partially offset this deficit. The remainder would be covered by the end-of-year balance in the general fund, he said.
Hughes said that the problem with this approach is that at the end of 2023, it leaves only a $1.2 million balance, "which is only a one-month safety balance when the preferred way is a three-month safety balance."
"We really don't accomplish anything playing this game," he said.
The golf course fund was another area of concern to Hughes. It shows a deficit of $148,000, Hughes said, but it's really higher because money is being moved in from the wastewater treatment fund of $212,000, so the real loss is closer to $400,000.
Hughes then addressed the fire services fund, where he said $195,000 is being transferred in from the wastewater reserves. However, to create this deficit, $180,000 is being transferred to the fire apparatus fund, he said, maintaining that the law says you can not transfer money out of the fire services fund to another fund.
Hughes finished talking about the utilities fund, which he said is similar to the fire services fund. It is a special levy fund, and Hughes questioned why the finance department is requesting a transfer of $100,00 for first quarter expenses when the budget shows utilities with a surplus.
Fund transfers
By 4-1 vote, over the objection of Hughes, transfers were approved for the following:
- $100,000 from the general fund to utilities to cover first quarter 2023 expenses.
- $175,000 from the general fund to the Reading Country Club golf fund to cover first quarter 2023 expenses.
- $30,000 from the general fund to RCC golf to cover December.
Interim Township Manager Betsy McBride explained that the transfers would be recovered by receipts received in the first quarter of 2023.
Reading Country Club golf rates
The Reading Country Club standards and practices and 2023 golf rates were approved by the supervisors. The golf rates have been amended to include youth rates in addition to member and non-member rates.
Using data from the first quarter, a dynamic pricing model for non-members will establish minimum and maximum prices for the rest of the year. Those will be published on the RCC website on April 1, 2023.
Other actions
The supervisors filled two upcoming vacancies for the planning commission by reappointing Jeff Witman and Eric Mountz, who are finishing their terms on Dec. 31, 2022, to start four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2026.
By a 4-1 vote, with Hughes opposed, the supervisors approved Ordinance 2022-851, which amends Chapter 79 of the township's ordinances concerning the Exeter Township Police pension plan. The amendment allows a credit for military service as permitted under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.
Also by a 4-1 vote, the supervisors increased the recycling fee to $78 for 2023. It was $70 in 2022.
The supervisors voted to pursue a bid process rather than an auction process for the sale of the Promenade property. Solicitor Chad Schnee told the supervisors that normally an auction process has higher costs.
The supervisors, by a 4-1 vote with Hughes opposed, voted to ratify and confirm the initiation of legal action concerning unauthorized disclosure and dissemination of confidential township property.
Chair George Bell said that he voted for the action to protect township employees who had been promised anonymity for their testimony in a legal action earlier this year.